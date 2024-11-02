First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,966 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,172 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. NetApp’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.