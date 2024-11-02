First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of F opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

