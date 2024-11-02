First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.77 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

