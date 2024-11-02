First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 80 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 258.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,139.39 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,600.56 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,420.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,432.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

