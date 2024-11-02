First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 340 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 975,255 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after acquiring an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

