First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

