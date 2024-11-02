First Interstate Bank Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,016. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

