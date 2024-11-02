First Interstate Bank Has $807,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $10.87 on Friday, reaching $367.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.93 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.18 and a 200-day moving average of $344.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

