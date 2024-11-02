First Interstate Bank Buys 677 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.98. 138,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,466. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.96 and a fifty-two week high of $230.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.03.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

