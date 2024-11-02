First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, reports. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.30.

First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

