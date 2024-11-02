First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, reports. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%.
First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FGBI stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.30.
First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
