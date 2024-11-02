First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares comprises about 3.0% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,717,000 after buying an additional 490,770 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after purchasing an additional 720,820 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,375,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,629,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

