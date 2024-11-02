First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and traded as high as $34.90. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

First Farmers and Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

