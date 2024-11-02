Financial Freedom LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,989,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 273,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $225.38 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

