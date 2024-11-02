Financial Freedom LLC Sells 82 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Freedom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.0% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $360.30 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

