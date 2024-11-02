Financial Analysis: Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) vs. Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF)

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro.eu and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A Maplebear -52.21% -49.98% -38.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegro.eu and Maplebear”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maplebear $3.21 billion 3.64 -$1.62 billion ($19.79) -2.26

Analyst Ratings

Allegro.eu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maplebear.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegro.eu and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro.eu 0 0 0 0 N/A Maplebear 0 12 13 0 2.52

Maplebear has a consensus price target of $43.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Maplebear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Allegro.eu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maplebear beats Allegro.eu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket. The company also operates ceneo.pl, a multi-category price comparison site; and eBilet, an event ticket sales site facilitating the sale of a range of entertainment, cultural, family, and sports events. Further, it operates Allegro Pay, a consumer finance and lending solutions provider; Opennet.pl, a technology solutions provider for logistics; X-press Couriers, a same day delivery courier service; and SkyNet Customes Brokers, a customs broker agency. In addition, it is involved in the data processing, hosting, and related activities; other information technology and computer service activities; computer facilities management activities; and software-related and computer consultancy activities. The company was formerly known as Adinan Super Topco S.a r.l. and changed its name to Allegro.eu SA in August 2020. Allegro.eu SA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

