Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,455 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of -271.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

