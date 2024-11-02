Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 929 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,038.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 412,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after buying an additional 408,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $108.14.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

