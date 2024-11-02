Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $815,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,556 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

