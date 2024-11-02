Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

