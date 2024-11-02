Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 264,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDUS

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.