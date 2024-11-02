Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 241,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.