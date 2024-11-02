Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 17,992 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

