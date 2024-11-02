Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

