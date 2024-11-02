Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $252.52 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

