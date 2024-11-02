Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 184,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

