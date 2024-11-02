Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 429,499 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $71,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,341,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.