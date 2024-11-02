Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $125.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

