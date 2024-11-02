Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 7,300 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $378,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,497.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $380,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

