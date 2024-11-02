F M Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 505,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares in the company, valued at $709,494,983.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,494,983.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,396 shares of company stock worth $71,106,808. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,812. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

