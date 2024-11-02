F M Investments LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Trading Up 3.1 %

SYK traded up $10.87 on Friday, hitting $367.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,088. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $266.93 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.