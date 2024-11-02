F M Investments LLC Has $12.45 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $137,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 305.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 210.3% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 209.0% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart by 210.5% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. 12,181,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,532,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

