F M Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Belden worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 214,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 353,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,461. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,020,715. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

