F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.84 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

