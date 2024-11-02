Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wolfe Research Analyst Says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $453.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

