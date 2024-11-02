Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,939,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433,684. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

