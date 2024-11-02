Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

