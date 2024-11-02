Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $453.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.