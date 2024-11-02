Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. 20,939,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,433,684. The stock has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

