Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 35,725 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $534,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,667,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $536,589.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,441,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,191,000 after buying an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,409,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,254,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 373.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 265.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 731,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

