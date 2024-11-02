Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

EXPE stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $164.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $121,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

