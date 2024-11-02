ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $383,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after purchasing an additional 233,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

