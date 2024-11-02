Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. Exelon also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Down 2.9 %

EXC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

