Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

