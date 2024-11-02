Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXAS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

