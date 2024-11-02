Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after buying an additional 354,429 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,059.26%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

