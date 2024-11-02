Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $52.46. Etsy shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 3,366,734 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Etsy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,619 shares of company stock worth $240,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Etsy by 112.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

