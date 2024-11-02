ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $19.27. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 3,767 shares traded.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
