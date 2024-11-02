ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $19.27. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 3,767 shares traded.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ESSA Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $300,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.