EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

