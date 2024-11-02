Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Enzo Biochem Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
