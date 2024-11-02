Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Enzo Biochem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enzo Biochem stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. ( NYSE:ENZ Free Report ) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Enzo Biochem worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

