Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,427 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $56,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $28.82 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

